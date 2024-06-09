Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1624
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

