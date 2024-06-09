Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1624
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Popular sections
Category
Year
