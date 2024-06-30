Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

