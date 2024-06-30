Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1623
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

