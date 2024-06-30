Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1623
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
