Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 786 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (11) VF (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)