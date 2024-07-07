Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1622
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 786 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Seller DESA
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

