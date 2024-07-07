Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,9 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1622
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 786 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DESA (2)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1622 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search