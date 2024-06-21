Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1619
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2019
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

