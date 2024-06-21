Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (4) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) Service NGC (3)