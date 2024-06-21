Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,9 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1619
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
