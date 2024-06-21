Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,9 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1618
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
