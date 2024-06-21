Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1618
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

