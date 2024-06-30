Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1616
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (6)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Marciniak (24)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Numisbalt (11)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (13)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stary Sklep (11)
  • Tempus (5)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (11)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
