Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,9 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1616
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (6)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- Eeckhout (1)
- GGN (1)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (2)
- Marciniak (24)
- Niemczyk (9)
- Numedux (3)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Numisbalt (11)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (13)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stary Sklep (11)
- Tempus (5)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (8)
- Wójcicki (11)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search