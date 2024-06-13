Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1614
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
