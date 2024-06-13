Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1614
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

