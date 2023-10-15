Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 4,700. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

