Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1612
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 4,700. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1090 $
Price in auction currency 4700 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1612 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search