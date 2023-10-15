Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 4,700. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1090 $
Price in auction currency 4700 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search