Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1592
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
