Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1592
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction GGN - April 18, 1998
Seller GGN
Date April 18, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

