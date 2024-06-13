Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1590
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6163 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numision (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2246 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
751 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1590 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search