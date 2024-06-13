Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6163 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2246 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
751 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
