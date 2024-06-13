Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1589
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 620 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
