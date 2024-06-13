Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1589
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (5)
- WCN (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 620 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
