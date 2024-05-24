Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,9 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1619
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 344 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place December 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (4)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GGN (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (12)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (11)
- Tempus (2)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (7)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search