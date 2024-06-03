Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1618
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1779 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.
