Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1618
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1779 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1618 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
