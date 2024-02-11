Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1616
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" at auction GGN - October 20, 2005
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" at auction GGN - October 20, 2005
Seller GGN
Date October 20, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
