Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1616
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (2)
- GGN (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stary Sklep (9)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search