Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1999 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place January 21, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (3) No grade (2)