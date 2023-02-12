Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,9 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1613
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1999 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place January 21, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search