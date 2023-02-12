Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1613
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1999 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place January 21, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Riga" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Riga" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

