Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1610 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1610
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1610 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2179 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (10)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date August 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1610 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search