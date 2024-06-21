Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1609
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1689 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (22)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (8)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1609 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search