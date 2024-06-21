Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1609
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1689 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 2, 2022.
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1609 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
