Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1607
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Karbownik - June 8, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Karbownik - June 8, 2021
Seller Karbownik
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Tempus - April 19, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Tempus - April 19, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date April 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Tempus - April 19, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Tempus - April 19, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date April 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

