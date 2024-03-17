Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
