Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1607 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

