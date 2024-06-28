Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1606
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Tempus - April 19, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Tempus - April 19, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date April 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

