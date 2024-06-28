Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Stare Monety
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1606
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (5)
- Tempus (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
