Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1606 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (9) VF (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) Service NGC (3)