Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1605
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3580 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1605 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search