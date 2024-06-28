Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3580 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1605 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
