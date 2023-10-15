Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1604 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1604
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1604 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 703 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1604 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
