Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1603 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1603 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1603 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1603
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1603 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1603 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1603 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1603 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1603 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1603 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1603 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1603 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1603 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1603 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

