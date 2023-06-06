Schilling (Szelag) 1603 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1603 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1) No grade (2)