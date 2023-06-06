Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1603 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1603
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1603 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1603 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search