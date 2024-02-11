Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1600
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place June 25, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (14)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (7)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (9)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
