Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place June 25, 2013.

Сondition UNC (27) AU (9) XF (16) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (9) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) Service NGC (20)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (14)

COINSNET (2)

Heritage (2)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (9)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (7)

Tempus (2)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (9)

Wójcicki (3)