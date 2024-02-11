Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place June 25, 2013.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
