Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 344 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place June 3, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
