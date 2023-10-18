Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1593
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 344 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place June 3, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Riga" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Riga" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Riga" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Riga" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1593
