Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3574 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 140. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
