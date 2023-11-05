Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2153 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (8) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)