Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1590
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2153 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
