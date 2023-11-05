Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1590
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2153 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
