Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

