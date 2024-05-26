Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1589
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
