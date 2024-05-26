Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1589
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (4)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

