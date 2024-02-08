Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1568 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 23, 2018.

