Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1588
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1568 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 23, 2018.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
