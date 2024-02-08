Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1588
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1568 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 23, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

