Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1627 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1627 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1627 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Tempus

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1627
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1627 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372964 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 115. Bidding took place July 13, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1627 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

