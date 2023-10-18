Schilling (Szelag) 1627 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1627 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372964 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 115. Bidding took place July 13, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2)