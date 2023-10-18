Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1627 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Tempus
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1627
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1627 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372964 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 115. Bidding took place July 13, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1627 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search