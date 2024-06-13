Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1626 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1626 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1626 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1626
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1626 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 499 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 540. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1626 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

