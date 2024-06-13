Schilling (Szelag) 1626 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1626 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 499 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 540. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

Сondition AU (1) XF (24) VF (19) F (1) No grade (2)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (1)

GGN (2)

Janas (3)

Marciniak (9)

Niemczyk (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

Stare Monety (8)

Stary Sklep (2)

Tempus (2)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (3)