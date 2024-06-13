Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1626 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1626
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1626 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 499 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 540. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1626 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
