Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Eagle" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,53 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1625
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Eagle". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3566 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
