Schilling (Szelag) 1625 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1625 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place April 21, 2001.

Сondition XF (11) VF (8) No grade (1)