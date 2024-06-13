Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1625 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1625 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1625 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1625
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1625 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place April 21, 2001.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Numision (1)
  • Stare Monety (6)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1625 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1625 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search