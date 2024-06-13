Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1625 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Stare Monety
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1625
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1625 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place April 21, 2001.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1625 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
