Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1624
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3016 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 180. Bidding took place May 22, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

