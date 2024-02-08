Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3016 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 180. Bidding took place May 22, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (6) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)