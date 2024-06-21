Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1623 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,53 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1623
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1623 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 724 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
