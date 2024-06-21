Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1623 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1623 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1623 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,53 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1623
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1623 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 724 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction GGN - October 20, 2005
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 at auction GGN - October 20, 2005
Seller GGN
Date October 20, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1623 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1623 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search