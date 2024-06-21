Schilling (Szelag) 1623 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1623 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 724 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition XF (13) VF (5) No grade (1)