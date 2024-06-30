Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1623
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 983 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place December 2, 2011.
