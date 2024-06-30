Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 983 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place December 2, 2011.

