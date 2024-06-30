Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1623
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 983 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place December 2, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DESA (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Janas (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (13)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1623 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

