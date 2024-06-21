Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1622 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1622 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1622 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,53 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1622
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1622 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1622 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

