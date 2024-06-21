Schilling (Szelag) 1622 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1622 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (22) VF (26) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (3)

Janas (2)

Marciniak (16)

Niemczyk (4)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Stary Sklep (3)

Tempus (1)

WCN (8)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (10)