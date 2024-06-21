Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1622 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,53 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1622
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1622 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
