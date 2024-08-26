Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1619 F "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Wschowa Mint" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 100. Bidding took place October 20, 2001.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
