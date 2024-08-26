Schilling (Szelag) 1619 F "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1619 "Wschowa Mint" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 100. Bidding took place October 20, 2001.

Сondition No grade (1)