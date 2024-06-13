Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1616 P "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,53 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1616
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint" with mark P. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1070 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
