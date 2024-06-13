Schilling (Szelag) 1616 P "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint" with mark P. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1070 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (10)