Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1616 P "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1616 P "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1616 P "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,53 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1616
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint" with mark P. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1070 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
