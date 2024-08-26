Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1616 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1616 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1616 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,53 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1616
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1616 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 620. Bidding took place November 30, 2002.

Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition VF
