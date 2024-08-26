Schilling (Szelag) 1616 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1616 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 620. Bidding took place November 30, 2002.

Сondition VF (1)