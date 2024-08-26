Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1616 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1616 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 620. Bidding took place November 30, 2002.
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1616 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
