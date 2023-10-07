Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,53 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1614
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 359 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle" at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date August 31, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle" at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date August 31, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

