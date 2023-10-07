Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,53 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1614
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 359 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tempus
Date August 31, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
