Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Eagle". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 359 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (5) VF (10)