Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Eagle" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Eagle". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7162 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

