Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Eagle" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,53 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1613
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Eagle". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7162 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
