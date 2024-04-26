Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Malbork Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Malbork Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Malbork Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,53 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1613
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Malbork
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Malbork Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1245 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Malbork Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Malbork Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Malbork Mint" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Malbork Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Malbork Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

