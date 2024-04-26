Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Malbork Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,53 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1613
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Malbork
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Malbork Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1245 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1613 "Malbork Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search