Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (5) XF (54) VF (25) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Aurea (2)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (6)

GGN (1)

Janas (1)

Marciniak (18)

Niemczyk (11)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Numision (2)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (9)

Tempus (3)

WCN (6)

WDA - MiM (14)

Wójcicki (7)

Wu-eL (1)