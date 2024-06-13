Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Malbork
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
