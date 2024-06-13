Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Malbork
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

