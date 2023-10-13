Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1594
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,625. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search