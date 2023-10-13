Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1594
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,625. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" at auction GGN - March 18, 2004
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" at auction GGN - March 18, 2004
Seller GGN
Date March 18, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

