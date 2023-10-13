Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,625. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (10) VF (7) No grade (1)