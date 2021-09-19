Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1593
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
