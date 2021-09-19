Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1593
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

