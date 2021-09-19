Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) No grade (1)