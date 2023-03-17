Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1592
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
