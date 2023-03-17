Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (4) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)