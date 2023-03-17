Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1592
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1592 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search