Schilling (Szelag) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1590
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 719 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 530 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
