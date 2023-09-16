Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1590
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 719 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DESA (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 530 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Seller DESA
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
