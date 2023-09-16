Schilling (Szelag) 1590 ID "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 719 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (6)