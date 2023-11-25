Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1589
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place May 15, 2022.
Сondition
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 420 CZK
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
