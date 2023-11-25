Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1589
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place May 15, 2022.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 420 CZK
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

