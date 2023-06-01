Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1588 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1588 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1588 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1588
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1588 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search