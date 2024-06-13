Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Poznań Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7153 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition VF (2) F (1)