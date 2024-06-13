Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Poznań Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7153 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
