Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1588
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Poznań Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7153 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1588 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag)
